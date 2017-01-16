Rafael Benitez is said to still have control over transfers at Newcastle United

Credit: Getty Images / Serena Taylor

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez is still said to have control over transfer dealings at the club despite recent reports.

However, the club remain keen to stick to the transfer blueprint of signing players for the future who they could make a profit on after a few years.

Changes coming?

The Magpies brought in another European scout in Paul Baker last year to work alongside chief scout Graham Carr - who still has input into first team recruitment.

It is also believed that Newcastle are close to securing the signings of two youngsters who will be a part of the club’s Academy and Under-23 sides.

A number of the youngsters already playing in the reserve side are said to have been handed new deals with some of them heading out on loan to gain first team experience.

January activity?

For now, Benitez remains fully focussed on bringing in “top-level players” to help the club gain promotion back to the Premier League and insists he has responsibility for “football business” at the club.

The Spaniard told ChronicleLive: “The main thing is that I have assurance we will have a strong team and a winning team.”

The Manager also stressed that his relationship with managing director Lee Charnley, who also has a say in first team recruitment, remains “really good” and that he is “pleased to work with him.”

The United boss’ next Press conference will take place on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Wednesday’s FA Cup replay against Birmingham City at St James’ Park.