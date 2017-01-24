Newcastle United are finding balance

Image credit: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United/Getty Images

Squad depth has rarely been witnessed among Newcastle United in the more recent but manager Rafa Benitez changed that in his first full season in charge of The Magpies.

While Jonjo Shelvey's ban did expose a weakness in the play-making department, the absence of Newcastle's striking force, boths Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic due to injury, there are other options that are just as capable of scoring the goals.

Benitez talks about having a varied squad as the key to being a quality team, specifically noting how Daryl Murphy has stepped up to show his worth as the more experienced and mature striker among the ranks.

Balancing age and experience

It almost became routine for Newcastle to bring in players around 24 years of age and hope that they would blossom; rarely yielding the desired outcome. However, now there is a blend of experience, flare, talent and ages that rounds up a squad.

This is Benitez's plan as he stated that he thinks that: “A good squad needs balance. Players with experience and young players, and players with quality."

Looking at all areas on the pitch, there is the balance that the Spaniard speaks of.However, among the defence, where 23 year old captain Jamaal Lascelles plays, there are multiple players who are interchangeable - all boasting their own individual strengths.

While Ciaran Clark has become an almost permanent fixture as centre-back, former Blackburn Rovers captain Grant Hanley also offers a bout of experience in the same role. Similarly, Achraf Lazaar, Paul Dummett, DeAndre Yedlin and Vernon Anita have been frequently been swapped for each other.

While all fairly young, ranging from 23-27, their backgrounds offer something unique. Dummett and Anita have been playing for The Toon in the Premier League since 2011 and 2012 respectively, so they know the club and their duty. While the new signings, Lazaar and Yedlin have offered a Benitez a propensity to rotate his options.

Murphy is key to United's balance

When it became apparent that Gayle and Mitrovic would be ruled out for a period of time, there was no need to panic as Republic of Ireland international Daryl Murphy swooped in with three goals in just three performances - including an opener against Rotherham.

The manager reiterated that he is a player that can add the aforementioned balance to the squad: “Daryl has proved in this division that he can score goals and against Rotherham was another example.”

“We have been talking about his experience and he’s been training well. We know what a good professional he is. He’s got another goal and he gives the team some balance" Benitez added, alluding to his previous point about 'balance'.

In concluding the conversation, the manager asserted the importance of a striker like Murphy: “When you are playing well you still need somebody there who can put the ball in the back of the net.”