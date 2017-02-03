Newcastle United vs Derby County Preview: Benitez "will not quit"

Image credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

So as Steve McClaren's Derby County travel to Tyneside on Saturday, is this a must win? Not only would a win see Newcastle United return to the top of the Championship, a victory over their unpopular ex-boss, ironically, may refocus the Geordies [to those that need refocusing] in supporting their side over that instant Premier League return finishing line as rumours begin to mount involving off the pitch problems involving the club's hierarchy.

When Rafael Benitez agreed to stay on as Newcastle United boss in the summer, many Magpies fans were drawn towards their club again. Haunted by the way their club was being run under controversial 10-year owner Mike Ashley, many thought Benitez' appointment would bring an end to Ashley's transfer policy, and say in major footballing decisions.

Backed in the summer transfers window - Benitez brought in 12 new additions to bolster their promotion charge. The summer signings led the Magpies to lock horns with Brighton and Hove Albion at the top of the table, as well as open up a healthy gap on third place. The Toon Army were flying.

Though despite maintaining their top two ranking, somewhat rocky times of late with defeats against Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers over Christmas, to Benitez it was clear, the squad needed a boost with a signing or two.

And after a month of no activity, Benitez was confident on a deal to bring back Andros Townsend to Tyneside on deadline day, though, the deal, to Benitez' surprise, was called off. That left 56-year-old "disappointed", which has led to speculation regarding Spaniard's future, though any decision from Benitez won't be made until the summer as he seeks assurance by Ashley.

But, any rumours of unrest behind the scenes must be forgotten, for now, a standout quote from his Derby pre-match press conference is this: "We must stick together."

And that's what many Newcastle fans plan to do Saturday against the Rams - recreating, if not bettering, the atmosphere against Tottenham Hotspur in May, a game that arguably made Benitez stay on as Toon boss.

After McClaren ultimately relegated the Magpies last year, everyone will be keen to get one over on the ex-England manager. The aim remains clear, albeit that it is McClaren's return, the club must continue to stride towards promotion, and that must continue with a win against Derby.

"I will not quit" - Benitez

Benitez responded to rumours about him possibly quitting in his pre-match press match press conference: "I will not quit, I will not leave. I am ready to fight. It's so simple, so clear." the ex Real Madrid boss said strongly.

Townsend's non-return to Tyneside openly bothered the ex-Liverpool manager, but he suggested that everyone will have to move on. "He is not here" said Benitez, "I was pleased with him last year, [but] he can't help now."

It was clear from Benitez' comments that he is focused on the task ahead with his players despite his reported spat with the club's board. The 56-year-old insisted "he wants everyone to stick together, fans, players, staff and everyone."

Derby, who are currently chasing the play-off pack, is believed to be a "tough game" for Benitez and his players "because they have enough quality and an experienced manager."

Team news - Gayle still out

The major team news is the Magpies will be without top scorer Dwight Gayle for at least another week after he picked up a hamstring injury at Brentford last month. This gives either Daryl Murphy or possibly Yoan Gouffran the chance to lead the line.

Vurnon Anita, who also departed the Griffin Park with an injury, won't be expected to feature in the near future.

For Derby, apart from the sidelined Cyrus Christie and influential Will Hughes, have no fresh injury news ahead of their journey to the North East.

Form - sides are even

In the Championship form table, both Newcastle and Derby are tied on taking 10 points from their last six games - both with identical records.

Newcastle have beaten Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Rotherham United in their three wins out of six, while as the Rams have overcome Birmingham City, Reading and Ipswich Town.

One draw for both came versus QPR and Wigan Athletic respectively.

Two defeats for the Magpies were to Sheffield Wed and Blackburn, Derby failed in difficult away tasks at Norwich City and Leeds United.

Past meetings - Magpies have the upper hand

In 123 meetings between the two sides, Newcastle have won 52, drew 33 and lost 38. However, despite having the advantage in the overall standings, it's the Rams that have enjoyed this fixture more in recent years.

Before goals from Gouffran and DeAndre Yedlin give the Toon a 2-0 victory at the iPro Stadium in the first meeting of the current season, the Geordies hadn't beaten Derby in four attempts.

In the Magpies' promotion season in 2009/2010, Derby took four points off the Champions. A 0-0 draw at St James' Park followed by a 3-0 disposal of Newcastle back in Derbyshire saw the Rams take the most amount of points off the Magpies that year.

And who could forget Derby's disastrous Premier League campaign back in 2007/2008, where they were relegated with just 11 points. Though, embarrassingly for Newcastle, four of them of that low points tally was recorded against by then Toon boss Sam Allardyce.

Derby's only win of the season came when Kenny Miller netted the only goal of the game in September 2007 before Miller netted again along with Giles Barnes at St James' Park in the return fixture, but a Mark Viduka double ensured Derby didn't do the double over Newcastle.