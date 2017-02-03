Newcastle target Pepe wanted to stay in France

Image via Getty/Vincent Michel

​Newcastle United had several targets for the transfer window in January but failed to complete any signings of players in time. One of their targets, along with being watched by Hull City, was Nicolas Pepe of Angers.

The 21 year old has scored three goals so far in Ligue 1 and could have been used by Rafa Benitez to strengthen goal scoring opportunities in the Championship. Clubs in France, such as Lyon and Marsielle also had their eyes on the Ivory Coast native.

Staying for the fight

Allegedly The Toon launched a bid of £8 million for the forward. Following the closure of the window, it is coming to light that Pepe did not want to leave in the first place.

In an interview with French magazine L'Equipe the young player detailed that he has little involvement when it comes to transfers: “I let my agents and [Angers general manager] Olivier [Pickeu] to do their job and not mingle too much."

However, he continued to reveal that he did have his own visions about this particular transfer window as he said: “Anyway, I don’t see myself playing in England immediately,"

“In the corner of my head I wanted to stay as I didn’t want Angers to believe that I had to immediately leave," Pepe continued.

The youngster also sounded mature in the interview as he talked about Anger's current league predicament, "I also wanted to help the club survive and didn’t want to cut corners."

Furthering on from Pepe's previous comment regarding playing in England, he did state that the country he is currently in is his preference. "I rather wanted to stay in France," claimed the youngster, who further elaborated by informing the French magazine that "I know that my agents spoke with Marseille, but I knew I was going to stay.”