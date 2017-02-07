Cheick Tiote signs for Chinese side Beijing Enterprises FC

Credit: Chris Brunskill / Getty Images

Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote has signed a deal with Chinese Division One side Beijing Enterprises FC.

It was reported early in the January transfer window that Spanish outfit Sporting Gijon were close to signing the 30-year-old with Papiss Cisse’s new club Shandong Luneng also linked, however neither move materialised.

The links to China didn’t disappear and with the Chinese transfer window open until February 28, Beijing Enterprises FC were able to complete the deal for Tiote who only had four months left on his current deal at Newcastle.

Tiote's time on Tyneside

The tough tackler signed for the Magpies for £3.5m in 2010, following their promotion from the Championship under Chris Hughton.

He made a name for himself in his first season at the club which sparked interest from top clubs such as Arsenal and Manchester United.

Tiote’s best moment in a black and white shirt came in February 2011 when he scored a stunning volley against Arsenal at the Gallowgate End to equalise for United who were 4-0 down at half time.

Tiote celebrates his memorable goal vs Arsenal | Credit: Graham Stuart / Getty Images

Three weeks later it was confirmed that the midfielder has decided to stay at Newcastle, despite interest from top European clubs, and signed a six-and-a-half-year contract.

“The experience of playing in the Premier League has been better than I ever hoped it could be. This is a great club and the fans have been brilliant – I have never known support like it” he said upon signing his new deal.

Tiotes’s performances slowly started to deteriorate year after year which eventually saw him lose his place in the Ivory Coast squad where has was playing alongside the likes of Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure.

In his final years at St James' Park the Ivorian found himself in trouble with Police on numerous occasions and allegations of him having multiple marriages at the same time were made public.

Tiote only made three appearances this season with his last coming in the FA Cup replay victory over Birmingham in January.

He went on to play for the club 138 times with his only goal being one of Newcastle United's most memorable since the turn of the century.