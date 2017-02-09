Adam Armstrong insists he will be "raring to go" when he returns to Newcastle United

Credit: Serena Taylor / Getty Images

Adam Armstrong has revealed he is relishing his spell at Barnsley and believes the “sky is the limit” for him this season.

Despite enjoying his time at Oakwell, the Newcastle United Academy graduate insists he will be back on Tyneside in the summer and will be “raring to go”.

Valuable first team experience

At the start of the season Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez told Armstrong to join another Football League club to gain further first team experience due to Dwight Gayle and Daryl Murphy being brought in.

Armstrong signed for Barnsley on an initial half-season loan deal in August, but the deal was extended to the end of the season last month.

Credit: Kurt Fairhurst / Getty Images

Relishing the opportunity

The England under-20 international had a successful campaign on loan at League One side Coventry City last season where he netted 20 goals in 40 appearances.

The young striker, who currently has four goals and three assists in 19 appearances for the Tykes, including the Goal of the Month for September for his strike against Preston, believes he is now starting to adapt to Championship football.

“[This] is a massive opportunity,” he told Sky Sports.

“Barnsley are also in the Championship as well, the same as Newcastle. I’m playing the same teams they’re playing, it’s no different.” he added.

The Englishman also revealed how happy he is to be playing regularly for Barnsley and believes that getting games is “the main thing” at his age.

Armstrong outlined his personal target for the rest of the season: “The main thing for me is just to keep scoring as many goals as I can, play well and stay fit,”

“The sky is the limit and in the summer I’ll be back and Newcastle and raring to go again," the youngster concluded.