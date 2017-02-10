Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United Preview: Magpies seek win to keep on track for promotion

Jonjo Shelvey in action against Wolves (Source: GettyImages/Ian Horrocks)

Newcastle United will look to take another step in achieving promotion this weekend as they travel to Molineux to face a capable Wolverhampton Wanderers side.

Rafael Benitez's men will also know if a win is needed to take them back on top of the Championship following Brighton and Hove Albion kicking off against Burton Albion before United's game in the Midlands.

After a tough week on and off the pitch for the Magpies last week, they ended the week in positive fashion after they saw off promotion-chasing and former manager Steve McClaren's Derby County in a 1-0 win.

And United will seek league revenge against Wolves to make it back to back wins the league.

Last time out - Losing and winning in the space of three days

The sides first league meeting came back in September when then Walter Zenga's side ran out 2-0 winners at St James' Park. An own goal from Chancel Mbemba and a strike from Helder Costa helped Wolves inflict United's second home defeat of the second.

However, three days later, the sides met in the League Cup third round, where the Magpies gained a reprisal over Wolves with a 2-0 victory of their own. Two first-half goals in as many minutes from Matt Ritchie and Yoan Gouffran sealed United's place in the next round.

Controversy takes the headlines

Build up to this tie has featured around Jonjo Shelvey coming up against Roman Saiss again. Last time the two players battled it out on the pitch, Shelvey saw himself receive a five-match ban, months' after the tie had taken place following alleged racist language he used towards Saiss.

Contrasting seasons

While Newcastle look on course for an instant Premier League return, Wolves have suffered a mediocre season to say the least as they currently sit in 18th place.

Paul Lambert's side have certainly shown their worth in previous encounters this season again the higher placed teams with credible results over Reading, Aston Villa and of course Newcastle.

Though, it's their FA Cup form that has made people take notice of Lambert's men. Wolves have set up a fifth-round tie with Chelsea after away wins at Premier League Stoke City and Liverpool in their previous rounds. In contrast to the Magpies, who failed to get past Oxford United in the fourth round.

Team news - Gayle in contention

Toon top scorer Dwight Gayle has trained this week ahead of the trip to Molineux, though it remains unclear is Gayle is be risked after the hamstring injury he picked up at Brentford Unied last month.

And the Magpies will be bolstered by the return of Christian Atsu and Mbemba from the African Cup of Nations.

Ex-Newcastle man Mike Williamson still remains out with a knee injury for Wolves having been injured since he signed the Wanderers last year.

Wolves themselves welcome back Saiss but could field Ben Marshall from the start after making his debut in last weekend's defeat at Burton.