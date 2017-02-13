Norwich City vs Newcastle United Preview: Two teams looking to maintain form

Image credit: Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Newcastle United and Norwich City are two teams who both plunged down to the second tier in 2016. It is increasingly becoming tighter at the top, with United hovering just above Brighton & Hove Albion, while the Canaries - the points are crucial.

In recent years, this fixture has not let down on the excitement front. In their return to the Championship match resulting in a miraculous late comeback at home from the Mags who were losing 3-1. The setting of a cold, midweek February fixture, while both teams are on good runs of form, is the making of yet another thriller between the two.

Finding consistency

Initially when the league began, Norwich struggled to find a rhythm. One week there would be big wins but subsequently, losses or tough draws would come along and send momentum to a halt. 2017 has been mimicked the pattern in ways but things seem to be on the up as Norwich are now five games undefeated. It is especially worth noting that their last game against Nottingham Forest away ended in complete glory for the team in yellow as they hit them 5-1.

While the Canaries were in the midst of stuttered results, the Magpies were the high fliers, distancing themselves at the top of the league. However, when the slump came it hit hard which narrowed the gap at the top. Like their opposition, there seems to be a resurgence as they are back on top, albeit it a one point lead, with a chain of six unbeaten games.

Newcastle's away form has been marginally superior than their home but when it comes to visiting Norwich City, it has been a historical struggle. The Canaries are unbeaten in six league games against the Toon on their own turf.

It's raining goals

There is an interesting history behind Newcastle and Norwich playing together as it has recently been hit with a flood of goals. Last year in the Premier League the Toon Army got things started with a magical 6-2 win at home, and when the fixture came back around to Carrow Road 3-2. In fact, there has been a total of 20 goals in three meetings between the two sides and if history repeats.

The most interesting and relevant meeting to look at is back in September in the current season. Norwich fired ahead of the home team, making it 1-3 but a fire that has been absent from modern Newcastle sides saw them take the game 4-3 late on.

Return of Gayle

Speaking of goals, Newcastle's attacking juggernaut Dwight Gayle has officially been declared fit for the match. Despite Aleksandar Mitrovic grabbing the winner against Derby County it is likely that Rafa Benitez will place his star man up top in the fixture as the Mags have looked short of goals without the former Crystal Palace man.

Despite being unavailable to play due to injury, Gayle remains the top scorer in the league with 20 goals - almost rivalled by Bristol City's Tammy Abahram who has played almost 1,000 minutes more than Gayle.

Gayle's appeal for this match is strong but it is worth noting that Mitrovic does enjoy playing against Norwich City. He has scored three in the last three matches against the side, which included a super sub performance in the Premier League as he scored two to bring his team back into the game.

Attacking will be important and there is no doubt that Benitez will want more goals on the board for his team but the Toon Army will need to be resilient in this game, a traditionally high scoring fixture.