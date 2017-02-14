Dwight Gayle returns to Newcastle United squad

Image via Getty

Newcastle United are gearing up to face another tough test in Norwich City but there is some positive news: top goal scorer Dwight Gayle is fit and healthy to play.

Having had to grind out a series of narrow wins with little goal scoring involved, the relief of having the striker available comes just in time.

Worse problems to have

So far Gayle has netted 20 times for Newcastle. However, his return does create the problem for manager Rafa Benitez having to select between his three first team strikers. Daryl Murphy and Aleksandar Mitrovic have done their best to step up to the mark that has been set high by Gayle and this will give the Magpies boss a big problem in preparation for the game at Carrow Road.

Commenting on the situation, Benitez opened up by saying: “We have Dwight Gayle in the squad, so that’s good news,"

“It’s important to have the top scorer back, and it’s boost for everyone," the manager further elaborated.

There has been a small hiccup in terms of the Magpies' available squad numbers due to the African Cup of Nations and injuries, but now the numbers are beginning to rise, “We have 25 players available so it’s a problem for me, but it’s a good problem too. It’s a boost,” the Spaniard said on the situation.

Looking ahead to the Canaries

The rise in squad numbers comes just before Newcastle's next test where Benitez also commented on the match.

Despite a strong run of form from his team, the manager is approaching the Canaries with caution as he said: “It will be a very tough game,"

In assessing the midweek opposition more carefully, Benitez talked about how they are equipped for the Championship, “They were a candidate to win the title at the start of the season, they have everything to be at the top."

The manager expanded further on Norwich, with his words showing that he has acknowledged how to approach the match,“They’re a very good team, with experience in the division. They have players with quality who know their jobs”

“Norwich are very dangerous but we have to approach this game with the right mentality because it’s a tough game," Benitez concluded his assessment of the midweek fixture.