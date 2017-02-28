Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Preview: Top two meet in crunch clash

Image via Getty

The Championship will house an all important match in the race for the league title on Tuesday night, as league leaders Brighton & Hove Albion host second place Newcastle United in a midweek fixture, due to FA Cup rescheduling.

Postponing the patch has only heightened the anticipation for this fixture. The culmination of a long running battle which has kept the two teams at the top, and they have frequently changed. However, with the play-off race heating up, this could prove to be a pivotal moment in the season.

Newcastle will also be joined by 2,700 fans who are making the 692 mile round trip for the midweek fixture.

History

In more recent times, the clubs have managed to avoid each other as the Toon resided in the top flight, the Premier League.

Since 2012 the two title contenders have only faced each other three times; twice consecutive in the FA Cup where Albion beat the Toon 1-0 and 2-0, respectively - meaning that the Mags have failed to score at the Amex Stadium at any time.

However, in the earlier stages of this season it was Newcastle who frustrated the current leaders to the point of Sam Baldock being shown two yellow cards, while the Magpies hit them for two - claiming all three points. Another interesting fact is that Newcastle have not lost a game on a Tuesday night since 2010 against Tottenham Hotspur.

The fixture holds more meaning now, though, with the current state of the table and with time running thin. Looking back on what is a rather small history between the two teams, may not be an accurate measure of what is in store - given the other factors surrounding the match.

Closely matched

At the weekend, the Magpies' draw and the Seagulls' win saw the host team climb to the top but there is still only one point to separate them. And this has been the theme that is continued on as the two sides have managed to successfully respond to pressures thrown their ways.

However, tonight is the turning point where the gap could grow. It is unpredictable in that the statistics of both teams accumulated over the 33 games played so far are incredibly similar. Interestingly, Brighton sport the strongest home form in the league, while their opposition holds the best record away from home. Throwing another element of excitement into the game.

Both teams have healthy goal differences and little issues with conceding. Brighton sit with a surplus of 31 and Newcastle edging ahead with 37.

How to solve a problem like Mitrovic

One statistic that Newcastle certainly dominant is goal scoring, via Dwight Gayle, who has managed to retain his (joint) top scorer status despite missing numerous games. Brighton will be another game that the young striker misses because of the recurring hamstring injury that has kept him from playing a full game since mid January.

Although the Toon do have other striking options in Aleksandar Mitrovic, the Geordie nation have expressed their concerns as the Serbian fan favourite has failed to impress in more recent games. Last season in the Premier League, the striker's ability to hold a defensive line up was noted but it has not been as effective in the second tier due to oppositions employing more defensive tactics. Should he start this game, which he has been in Gayle's absence, Mitrovic could make an impact in this respect.

Mitrovic also has made a name for himself concerning his temper but earlier in the week he assured that he has calmed down: "I think now I am different because this season I am more calm on the pitch, I was aggressive and was sent off last season."

Keeping an eye on Brighton's attack

When Newcastle were facing Brighton earlier in the season, attention was on Anthony Knockaert as the winger's pace, skill and accuracy has posed a threat to many teams in the league. However, Paul Dummett stepped up to the task of keeping the star under control, which contributed to maintaining a clean sheet. Since that match Knockaert has excelled, becoming a stand out player for the Seagulls.

However, Albion's striker Baldock will be looking for redemption following on from the last, heated meeting. Now comfortable in first place, the forward has issued a 'warning' to Newcastle, stating that his team are truly focused and gunning for all three points.