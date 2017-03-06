Daryl Murphy is loving life at Newcastle United and joined the club to "win things"

Photo: Getty Images/Serena Taylor

Daryl Murphy has admitted he is loving life at Newcastle United. The Irishman joined the club to “win things” – and with the Magpies five points clear at the top of the Championship they are on course to do just that.

Murphy scored the all-important second goal in United’s 3-1 victory at third-placed Huddersfield Town on Saturday, a result which put the Magpies 11 points clear of the Terriers.

Certain fans questioned Rafael Benitez’ thinking when he brought the 33-year-old to St James’ Park for £3.5 million in August, however with four goals in five starts the Republic of Ireland international has proved to be an important signing for Newcastle.

The importance of taking chances

Speaking about Saturday’s victory, Murphy told The Chronicle: “They made it hard for us to close them down at the back because they passed it so well,”

“We knew we’d get chances and it was a case of taking them”

The striker admitted to getting “a lot of personal satisfaction” from scoring “important goals”.

“It is very pleasing because I came here to compete for a place and win things. Hopefully, I can do that at the end of the season. It is nice to know I have played my part,” Murphy added.

The 33-year-old described celebrating in front of the 2,000 visiting supporters as a “brilliant moment”.

“They have been great for us all season. It is just showing some appreciation.”

Keen to impress

Murphy also revealed that he always knew he would “make an impact” at the club given his experience at Championship level, but knew it would be hard to get into the team as “there is a lot of competition".

“I just have to be ready when the gaffer calls on me. It is tougher now Dwight [Gayle] is back. Every chance I get I have to take it,” said the striker.

Huddersfield were adamant that the Irishman’s goal shouldn’t have counted on Saturday as he was adjudged to have kicked the ball out of the goalkeeper’s hands according to the hosts.

“The ball was there to be won. I don’t know what they are complaining about. I went for it and took it off the keeper,” insisted Murphy.

A tough but key role

United had just 26% possession at the John Smith's Stadium, which often left Murphy isolated upfront.

The Newcastle man admitted it is a “tough shift” in the lone-striker role but realises his importance in the team and relishes the challenge.

“It is vital when the ball comes to me I have to hold it up and bring others into the game as much as I can,” he concluded.

The Magpies face another tough trip on Tuesday night when they visit the Madejski Stadium to take on fifth-placed Reading.