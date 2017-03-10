Premier League interest in Mitrovic could see him offloaded in summer

Image credit: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United/Getty Images

Aleksandar Mitrovic is well loved by the vast majority of Newcastle United's dedicated supporter base. However, there has been a shadow of doubt cast over his future at the club as several Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in the Serbian striker.

Not Benitez's first choice

Last season, when in the Premier League, Mitrovic was brought in by then manager Steve McClaren for a fee of £13m. Though his initial season may not have exactly been described as a break out one, he earned a lot of game time - often being the starting striker.

Since relegation and even the appointment of ​Rafa Benitez, he has fallen down the pecking order of strikers. Over the summer and before the incoming Championship season, the Spaniard brought in Dwight Gayle who inherited the number nine shirt, and Daryl Murphy in order to strengthen the fire power within the Mags' ranks.

With Gayle currently standing as the club's top scorer, and Murphy proving to have somewhat of an impact off the bench - that makes Mitrovic the third choice. Recently, he has failed to impress especially since missing a penalty in the FA Cup clash with Oxford United.

This all adds up to call into question whether or not the striker has a place in the long term future of Benitez's Newcastle. Many doubt this and the speculation of other clubs being interested in the hit man only adds fuel to the fire.

London calling

The clubs rumoured to be interested in the signature of Mitrovic are predominantly London rivals Crystal Palace and West Ham. During the January transfer window both clubs had the forward on their radars. As the season's end is nearing, and the Magpies looking likely to be promoted back to the top flight, the rumour mill has sprung to life again.

Mitrovic has consistently told the press that he wants to be at Newcastle United as he loves the club and the city - in fact that's earned him the love and almost unwavering support of the Geordie Nation.

However, despite this The Sun has reported that the striker will in fact be allowed to leave in the summer.

In addition to English clubs, that could become the Toon's rival should they maintain their table position, there is also reports of Serie A clubs being interested in Mitrovic. Again, Napoli are a club that were keen to add the striker to their ranks in January, and the rumour has been reignited by the act of being dropped from the match day squad when the team travelled to Reading earlier in the week.

Fan's reaction

As already mentioned, the big Serbian striker has won the hearts of many a Geordie. His passion and pride for the club is something many have felt. The recent performances from Mitrovic have added a new element of doubt into the fan's mind with many stating that they believe Murphy is the better option.

Additionally, talk of Mitrovic not being able to convert chances has been a main point for supporters hoping for the target man to leave the club.

Mitrovic has missed enough chances for me now like. Get rid in summer — Charlie (@CharlieMilne1) February 25, 2017

Need to get rid of Mitrovic in the summer. Hasnt convinced me he will ever cut it. Misses wayyyyy too many sitters. — Randeep Sangha (@DrRandeepSangha) February 4, 2017

As always with a cult hero, there are still people fighting his corner, stating that he is still developing in playing maturity and not the only goal scorer to have a slow start to their career in both Newcastle and the wider footballing world.

This Twitter user compared Murphy's stats from when he was younger...

Daryl Murphy's stats when he was Mitrovic's age (or even pre-Ipswich) make for some interesting reading. #nufc (IE: not many goals) pic.twitter.com/o8TGw0z51I — Steven Bell (@crazyginger18) March 10, 2017

Another user makes it clear that there is a definite divide in opinon in the fan base; expressing their support of the striker.

If Rafa does decide Mitrovic gets sold in the summer. I hope the lad goes on to prove a certain section of our support wrong! — Neil H (@Proud_Geordie_) January 29, 2017

While some simply believe there is nothing to the rumour and that it is part of Benitez's managing style.