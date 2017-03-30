"Positive" Benitez talks ongoing despite reported West Ham interest

Rafa Benitez has been linked with a move from Tyneside. (Photo: Getty Images/ Ian Horrocks)

The likelihood of Rafa Benitez staying at Newcastle United next season look to be increasing, if the club completes its target and return to the Premier League.

West Ham United have been monitoring Benitez's situation on Tyneside, where a failure to gain promotion could see the 56-year-old swap the North East for East London.

The Magpies boss revealed his discontent in early February following the club's failure to bring in any January recruits. The disappointment reportedly led to Benitez wanting to consider his future at St. James' Park at the end of the season.

But after positive talks with the club, Benitez looks to have been given confidence that he can take the club forward if the club meets its target and returns to the top flight.

January disappointment

After the Magpies failed to secure any new additions to their squad in January, Benitez showed no remorse in voicing his disappointment to the club.

Benitez's disappointment seemingly all stemmed from Newcastle's failure to secure a return for Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend on deadline day. And following speculation that owner Mike Ashley had returned to have an input on day-to-day running's on Tyneside, Benitez was left in an uncertain position

And after only managing a 2-2 draw at home to Queens Park Rangers - the day after deadline day, Benitez revealed his "surprise" and "disappointment" on the club's inability to secure any winter signings.

"I don't know [what went wrong on deadline day]" said Benitez. We "knew what we needed" but "we can't change things. I have to concentrate on the players we have," Benitez said.

And as speculation mounts on Benitez's imminent future, the 56-year-old denied he was ready to walk away from St James' Park before the end of the season. "I will not quit [whether] I am happy or not," said Benitez.

"I am ready to fight and to try and get the three points in the next game to get promotion at the end of the season."

From the North East to East London?

If the Hammers link is true, it is unlikely that Benitez would swap Newcastle for a career in the capital, but only if he succeeds in bringing the Magpies back into the Premier League.

If Benitez is given reassurances that he will be backed heavily in the summer to build the Toon Army back into a top-flight team, because of the Newcastle supporter's affections towards the Spaniard, a stay on Tyneside will almost certainly sway in Newcastle's favour.

The former Real Madrid manager has already spoken about the potential Newcastle has as a club. When Benitez joined the Magpies, it was largely reported on how the Spaniard wanted a project. At Newcastle, Benitez has that.

But, his decision to stay in the North East all rests on the club making it back into the top flight and giving him the reassurances and financial backing that he feels he needs.