Rafael Benítez refuses to turn attention on referee after bizarre penalty incident

Image Credit: Getty Images / Serena Taylor

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benítez provided journalists with a classy response when quizzed over Keith Stroud’s error.

Stroud ruled out Matt Ritchie’s first half penalty for encroachment but instead of awarding a retake, as FIFA rules state should happen in the circumstances, an indirect free kick was given to Burton Albion.

Leaving it to the experts

Following the game, Benítez said: “I think you have all seen the incident and you have a lot of experts on TV and in radio and newspaper to analyse what has gone on.

“I was talking to the referee but I don’t want to talk about it. For me it was an important win and we had to win.”

Benítez admitted that he knows all the talk would be about the incident but said he preferred not to talk too much because “it’s clear for everyone [that it was the wrong decision].”

The Spaniard praised Matt Ritchie’s “fantastic goal” and hailed it a “great performance” from his side who showed great “commitment and work-rate.”

Credit: Getty Images / Serena Taylor

Burton praise

A spirited Burton performance also earned the praise of the Magpies boss who knew it wouldn't be an easy game.

“We knew that this team would be very difficult to break down and to beat. They have a line of five and they are very aggressive.

The midfielders also fight for every single ball.”

Benítez was fully aware how dangerous Burton could be given that United have struggled against similar teams at home this season.

“It could be a free-kick or a long ball from a counter attack which could be dangerous for us. So we needed to be sure that after scoring the goal we didn’t make any mistakes and were in the right positions. Until the final whistle you couldn’t relax.”