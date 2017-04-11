Aleksander Mitrovic and Daryl Murphy on standby after Dwight Gayle injury

Image Credit: Getty Images / Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

Newcastle United will not take any risks Dwight Gayle again this season after the striker picked up another injury to his right hamstring at the weekend.

Gayle’s injury gives Aleksander Mitrovic or Daryl Murphy their chance to shine in the final few weeks of the season – starting with United’s game against Leeds on Good Friday.

Gayle to miss the run in

The Magpies’ top scorer hobbled off holding his hamstring 27 minutes into their 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend. The club released a statement the following day reading:

“Newcastle United can confirm that Dwight Gayle sustained a hamstring strain in his right leg during United’s 21 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

“Dwight is currently undergoing tests to determine the severity of his injury so it is not yet known how long the player may be out injured.”

This is the third time the striker has had problems with his right hamstring this season. Gayle missed out on almost a month of football following the game at Brentford when he first picked up a hamstring injury.

The Englishman then returned to the side for United’s game against Aston Villa but was replaced in the first half due to a reoccurrence of the injury and only returned to action last month.

Credit: Getty / Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

Who replaces him?

With just five games to go, both Murphy and Mitrovic will be keen to show they are capable of filling the void left by Gayle.

The acquisition of Murphy in the summer has proven to be a great piece of business this season with the Irishman grabbing some important goals, but with Mitrovic playing a vital role in creating Jonjo Shelvey’s goal at the weekend it is unclear who Rafael Benítez will go with.

Both players will know that they are playing for their futures on Tyneside. Mitrovic has found his game time limited and Murphy will be eager to show he can offer something in the big games despite turning 35 next year.