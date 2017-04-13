Christian Atsu insists he is not thinking about his future

Image credit: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United/Getty Images

On-loan Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has said a decision on his future can wait until the end of the season as he is fully focused on promotion.

The Ghanaian signed for the Magpies on a season-long loan, with a view to a permanent deal from Chelsea last summer. In that time, Atsu had made 28 appearances under Rafael Benitez, 11 of those which have been starts.

Chipping in with three goals and two assists in that time, Benitez is yet to make a decision on Atsu given that the Spaniard's future also remains unclear.

Focusing on upcoming games

Since signing for Chelsea from Porto in 2013, the 25-year-old has struggled to find a permanent club in England.

Having still made no appearances at Stamford Bridge, Atsu has been forced into uninspiring loan spells at Everton and Bournemouth, though has impressed abroad with Vitesse and Malaga either side of his opportunities in England.

But despite Atsu's problem of still not being able to find a somewhat home in football, the Ghanaian insisted that he is just "focused on the coming games" and not his future.

"I am just focusing in that," said Atsu. “We have a number of games left and we want to win promotion.

Newcastle, who have five games left to play, could be promoted as early as Monday if Huddersfield Town lose to Preston North End or Derby County on Easter weekend and the Magpies see off Leeds United and Ipswich Town.

“We just want to keep hoping and fighting this season, then we will think about [my future]," said Atsu.

The end is nearing for the Magpies, where promotion should be achieved over the coming weeks. Atsu believes him and his teammates have "fought so hard this season", though also suggested the hard work won't stop: “We want to keep winning games. We do not want to give away what we have fought for from the start of the season."

He concluded, “For that reason, we will keep working hard, keep fighting.”