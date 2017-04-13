Newcastle United vs Leeds United Preview: Benitez's men seek win as promotion edges closer

Image credit: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United/Getty Images

Newcastle United face a difficult game with Leeds United knowing that a win could help win them promotion in Monday's tie with Ipswich Town.

Rafael Benitez's men have five games left to play with promotion back to the Premier League likely to be confirmed within the coming weeks.

The Magpies lost in last Championship outing at Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend which seen them drop to two points behind Brighton and Hove Albion into second place. Though while their title bid was slightly hindered, United's automatic promotion charge was not affected.

Either way, one thing that remains clear is that the Toon Army will be gunning for a win that will continue to pressurise Brighton at the top and make promotion a formality at the earliest possible attempt.

Last time out - Gayle brace sinks Leeds

When Newcastle travelled to first sell-out at Elland Road in a number of years, two goals from top scorer Dwight Gayle gave the Magpies their eighth league win in a row back in November.

Gayle first opened the scoring on 23 minutes when he pounced on Rob Green's error following a long ball that found its way on target from Jack Colback.

It was then a lovely passing move involving Colback and Ayoze Perez before Vurnon Anita picked out Gayle on 54 minutes.

Benitez was high in praise for his players after the game. He told the BBC: "I have to say thanks to every player, we could see a performance today against a good team we saw the effort, the mentality was good and the understanding of the game was very good."

Gayle opens the scoring at Elland Road back in November (Source: Getty Images/ Serena Taylor)

Recent form - Both sides in similar form

In the two sides last 10 games, Benitez and Gary Monk's men have identical records with five wins, three draws and two defeats.

Leeds had lost their last two games before beating Preston North End on Saturday to place themselves in firm control of securing a play-off place with a five point advantage over seventh place Fulham.

Before their two defeats, Leeds had been unbeaten in seven Championship games including wins over Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham City and Brighton.

Similar to Sheff Wed last Saturday, United's opponents will be looking to build some needed momentum again by making it two wins in two.

Recent history books - United dominant in this fixture

The Magpies have won their last two meetings at St James Park against Leeds, and have only lost once on Tyneside to the Whites since 1998.

That defeat came in a 2-0 defeat in 2002, but Newcastle have more than made up for that with one draw and four wins in the North East.

Newcastle have also impressed at Elland Road, losing there just once since 1999. Since then, the Toon Army are unbeaten in their last six, winning five times and drawing once.

The overall meetings according to 11vs11.com say Newcastle have won 39, drew 17 and lost 37 since the sides first met in 1924.