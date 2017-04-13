Jonjo Shelvey insists Newcastle United are prepared to win ugly against Leeds United

Image credit: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United/Getty Images

Jonjo Shelvey knows that Newcastle United’s clash with Leeds United on Good Friday will be a “great occasion” – but insists his side are prepared to win ugly.

With just five games left of the Championship season the race for promotion is well underway. The Magpies slipped to second as a result of Brighton and Hove Albion’s victory over QPR and Shelvey admits his side will give everything for three points against Leeds.

Winning ugly

Speaking ahead of the game, the midfielder told The Chronicle: “When we went down to Elland Road it was bouncing. It is going to be a great game to play in and a great occasion." He added, “It doesn’t matter how you play on the night at this crucial stage of the season, it’s about getting the points."

Shelvey continued, “That’s what we need to do against Leeds. Friday night is another game live on Sky Sports and one we are looking forward to.”

Newcastle haven’t been the best in front of the cameras this season at home having lost three of their seven televised games at St James’ Park.

But a victory on Friday could see Newcastle pull further clear of third placed Huddersfield Town providing the Terrier’s don’t win their game against Preston North End.

Image credit: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United/Getty Images

Shelvey confident of promotion

United are looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last week, and Shelvey knows the Magpies can’t any more slip ups: “We have five games to go and even if it goes right down to the wire we are going to keep going and going.

“I am sure we will get that automatic spot”, declared the playmaker. The 25-year-old remains confident despite the games coming “thick and fast". He concluded, “We just need to get back on the training pitch and work on some things the gaffer implemented after the game.”