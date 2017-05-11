Benitez in talks to sign Man City duo

Benitez celebrating Newcastle's return to the Premier League (Getty Images / Stu Forster)

After winning the Championship, ​Newcastle United manager ​Rafa Benitez stated that he was to go into discussions with owner Mike Ashley regarding the future of the club.

The news followed in quick succession that the talks held were extremely successful and the Spaniard would be granted to control and fund needed to make the Mags a success going forward in the Premier League. Now reports say that as part off the redevelopment of the club could see Manchester City duo Fernando and Eliaquim Mangala join the club.

Feasibility of the prospects

While aiming to scoop players from a potential top four club may seem to be unrealistic for a newly promoted club, Pep Guardiola will be looking to reshape his team. This will leave the players in question in a position to make a move, should they be surplus to requirement.

Looking at this season, Brazilian midfielder Fernando has been fighting to make his way into the team. Only featuring 12 times in the Guardiola regime. Although there is still two years left on the 29 year old, with a midfield as filled with talent, the manager and club will not stand in his way.

Mangala is in a different situation having spent the season out on loan with Valencia. The defender looks to be heading back to England as the Spanish club have yet to trigger the clause in the contract to make his stay permanent. Having initially invested £42 million in the Frenchman, City will be looking for a decent return on this player.

Referring back to the feasibility of adding ex-City players to the squad, Benitez's stature should be . Matt Ritchie, who was a stand out player this season, turned down the promise Premier League football and other top flight clubs to play under the Spaniard.

These two players are potentially the most attainable for Newcastle returning back from the Premier League. The main attraction for Benitez is the proven experience in the division, which his side currently lacks coming fresh from the Championship.

Lining up targets

Since promotion was confirmed for Newcastle, there is no doubt that Benitez has been looking at the different areas of the squad that need to be strengthened for the top flight.

Quick to make progress, after Sunday it is being reported that the manager was in touch with City's Director of Football. Mangala and Fernando would offer experience and talent in midfield and defence for Newcastle, which are areas that have often looked lacklustre in the top flight.

Keen to keep the team rounded, firing power is also high on the list of priorities. While Dwight Gayle was successful in the second tier, scoring 23 league goals, the 27 year old was injured for a large chunks of the season and questions arise over his ability to replicate form in the Premier League.