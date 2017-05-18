Newcastle United could revive their interest in Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney this summer

Image: Getty Images/Harry Trump

Newcastle United could be set to re-pursue Fulham star Tom Cairney this summer.

Having been beaten in the play-offs by Reading, Fulham will once again be playing their football in the Championship next season which could convince Cairney to look for a move.

Championship title-winners Newcastle could look to go back in for the midfielder, who they were heavily linked to in January.

The Magpies were quoted £20 million back then, but they will be hoping the Fulham man could be available for a lesser price this summer.

Premier League lure

Cairney, who has family who support Newcastle, is rumoured to be interested in making the switch and there is certainly admiration from manager Rafael Benítez and his back-room staff.

The 26-year-old is entering the peak stage of his career and is eager to show what he can do in the top-flight.

He bagged an impressive 13 goals and 11 assists in the Championship this season and believes he is good enough to make the step up.

When asked whether he believes he is good enough for the Premier League, Cairney said: "Every player has to back themselves to play at that level and I believe once I get there – and I hope it’s with Fulham – I will really show I can do things and that level. It’s all about getting there in the first place, but I do think it does suit my game."

Fulham confident of keeping stars

Despite Cairney’s eagerness to play in the Premier League, Fulham boss Slaviša Jokanović revealed has been told he will be able to keep hold of his star players.

The Serbian said: "I expect our best players are going to stay with us – this is the information I have from the board. We are talking about our most important players – they are going to stay with us."