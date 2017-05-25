Jamie Sterry due to miss early pre-season due to groin surgery

Jamie Sterry in Newcastle training. (Photo: Serena Taylor/Getty)

Preparations are already beginning for Newcastle United's first season back in the Premier League. The team will officially meet back together for pre-season on July 3rd, but for Jamie Sterry it could be as late as August.

Undergoing groin surgery

The promising academy graduate underwent surgery to correct a groin injury that he had been struggling with. This recovery period will set Sterry further pack in comparison to the rest of the team, in terms of rejoining training.

Considering the recovery in addition to the defender's inexperience, it is unlikely that Sterry will largely feature in the return campaign to the top flight.

Strengthening the right back

Fullbacks have been a problem area for Newcastle throughout their recent seasons and it looks as though this will continue. Vurnon Anita's contract looks unlikely to be renewed while ​Jesus Gamez could also depart the club.

This will leave DeAndre Yedlin as the Toon's only right back. Again, this makes Sterry a valuable asset for the club moving forward but with his age, this leaves the position open to strengthening through the transfer window.

Benitez believes in Sterry

As the right back is still only young, at just 21 years of age, manager Rafa Benitez is still looking for him to gain experience before fully breaking into the team.

That is not to say that the manager does not rate the player, as it is reported that the Spaniard believes in him - but first needs him to gain more experience.

During the first half of the season in the Championship, Sterry impressed with the then struggling League One side, Coventry City. However, his loan spell was ended early due to numerous injuries on the Magpies' side.

Sterry has not featured heavily for the first team, earning three appearances - which includes the shock defeat of Tottenham on the last day of the 2015/16 season. Given this, it is likely that Sterry will be loaned out to a Championship or League One side to earn more playing time and subsequently, more experience.