Newcastle not worried about Rob Elliot's international squad withdrawl

Image Credit: Getty Images / Serena Taylor

Newcastle United are not worried about Rob Elliot’s knee injury that has forced him to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland squad.

The Irishman is only expected to be out of action for a month and is expected to be back when Newcastle return for pre-season in early July.

International withdrawl

Elliot was set to fly to New Jersey with the Republic of Ireland squad as they prepare to face Mexico at the MetLife Stadium.

The 31-year-old picked up a knee injury while on international duty in March, but returned between the sticks for the final three games of the Championship season.

Ireland manager Martin O’Neill initially called up Elliot, but the stopper was eventually left behind as a precaution.

“Robbie Elliot has played the last couple of games for Newcastle but is still feeling the injury,” said O’Neill.

“We will assess that during the next couple of days, so we will just have the two goalkeepers coming with us.”

The injury isn’t thought to be serious though and Elliot should be in contention for a call-up when Ireland take on Uruguay in Dublin on June 4.

Credit: Getty Images / Serena Taylor

No complaints

Speaking in April about his recovery from his long-term injury, the Newcastle man said: “I have to say thanks to everybody who has helped me along the way.

“Sean Beech and Paul Catterson the doctor have been there."

Elliot also praised his Newcastle counterpart, Karl Darlow who was “the best goalkeeper in the league” during his absence.

“I can’t complain in any way, I am really pleased to be back fit and see where we are and hopefully I can push on at a personal level,” he added.