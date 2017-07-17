Key men left out of Newcastle United's squad for Ireland trip

(Photo: GettyImages/ Serena Taylor)

Tim Krul, Achraf Lazaar, Emmanuel Riviere, Adam Armstrong and Chancel Mbemba have not travelled to Ireland ahead of Newcastle United's week long training camp in Ireland.

Newcastle announced Rafael Benitez' 27-man squad yesterday, which included new signing Florian Lejeune.

In a release on the NUFC.co.uk, the club said Mbemba was left behind due to a "visa technicality" and Armstrong was left behind "with a number of clubs interested in taking the England under-20 international on loan."

There was no explanation given to Krul, Lazaar and Riviere's absent, which may suggest their futures on Tyneside are on borrowed time.

The end of the road

With pre-season game time now up and running, fans are watching Benitez' squad closely to see if there is any indication as to who and isn't in his plans or who could be on the move.

Krul was the Magpies' number one before he suffered a serious knee injury whilst on international duty in September 2015.

The injury sustained against Kazakhstan kept the 29-year-old out for the rest of the season. Krul was then loaned out to Holland last summer - having loan spells at Ajax and AZ Alkmaar.

Benitez has made it clear that he wants to bring a goalkeeper in this summer, but with that search currently at a standstill, any wait to see whether Krul would be given a chance to win back his number one spot has been brought to a quick end.

Krul in Newcastle training (Photo: GettyImages/ Serena Taylor)

The goalkeeper's 11-year spell at St James' Park looks to be coming to an end.

Lazaar's and Riviere's exclusion comes as no surprise with both players expected to be moved on. Riviere was loaned out to CA Osasuna after a poor two seasons on Tyneside that only saw him score one league goal. Lazaar was signed by Benitez last summer from Palermo but only made four Championship appearances - all from the substitutes bench.

An opportunity for the returning to impress

Benitez' frustration on the transfer front could mean he wants to utilise his squad more.

Siem De Jong starred in United's 2-1 win at Hearts on Friday - producing a quality assist for Dwight Gayle's opening goal. De Jong has had an injury-hit career in the North East though some supporters are keen to see the 28-year-old given a run in the first-team.

Henri Saivet is also a man looking to kick-start his Toon career having been signed under Steve McClaren's reign in January 2015.

Youngsters Jamie Sterry, Victor Fernandez, Callum Roberts and Freddie Woodman have all been included. Right-back Sterry tasted some first-team experience with the Magpies last season before heading out on loan to Coventry City, where he made 16 appearances.

So far in 2017, Roberts and Woodman have tasted first-team football at Scottish Premiership side, Kilmarnock alongside fellow U23 players, Sean Longstaff.

Spanish winger Victor Fernandez teamed-up with the Magpies in January and have already made a positive impression.

Squad in full

Karl Darlow, Rob Elliot, Woodman, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Jesus Gamez, Massadio Haidara, Grant Hanley, Jamaal Lascelles, Lejeune, Sterry, DeAndre Yedlin, Rolando Aarons, Christian Atsu, Jack Colback, Mohamed Diame, Fernandez, Isaac Hayden, Matt Ritchie, Saivet, Jonjo Shelvey, Roberts, De Jong, Gayle, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Daryl Murphy, Ayoze Perez.