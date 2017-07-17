Adam Armstrong joins Bolton Wanderers on loan

(Photo: GettyImages/ Serena Taylor)

Youngster Adam Armstrong has left Newcastle United to join newly-promoted Bolton Wanderers on loan.

The 20-year-old was loaned out to Championship side Barnsley last season, despite the Magpies being in the same division.

After being excused from the Magpies' pre-season training trip to Ireland to finalise a loan move, Newcastle confirmed today that he has joined the Trotters until January 4, 2018.

He will join former teammate Sammy Ameobi at the Macron Stadium after he joined last week.

EFL journey

Armstrong attracted the interest of other Championship clubs last season following his excellent form for then, League One club, Coventry City.

The striker averaged a goal every two games for the Sky Blues - finding the net 20 times in 40 appearances.

His noticeable form had Armstrong hoping for a chance in the second-tier with his boyhood club following their relegation from the Premier League and Rafael Benitez had initially granted his Armstrong his wish.

The forward featured for the Magpies in their two opening Championship fixtures though both ended in defeat to Fulham and Huddersfield Town.

After assessing him throughout pre-season, the Newcastle boss decided later on in August that he could not provide Armstrong with enough first-team football to aid his development.

Armstrong in his time at Barnsley (Photo: GettyImages/ Kurt Fairhurst)

And to Barnsley, he went. The 20-year-old was well used by the Tykes as he made 35 appearances. Armstrong maybe would have hoped for a better tally of six goals. But with a season of second-tier experience under his belt, the youngster might feel better prepared this time round.

Armstrong reflected on his Barnsley spell by saying: “There was a lot of expectation on me, with how well I did at Coventry, to try and do the exact same again in a different league, but football’s not like that.

Before adding: "I still scored goals in the Championship and did well, I thought, so moving forward now onto next season I’ll see where that brings me."

Armstrong's has half a season to impress at Bolton before Newcastle will assess what to do next for his development.