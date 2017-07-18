Newcastle United complete double signing of Jacob Murphy and Javier Manquillo

Murphy joins from Norwich City in a £12m deal. Photo: Getty/ Piotr Nowak

Newcastle United have announced the signing of both Jacob Murphy and Javier Manquillo.

The duo have both passed medicals in Ireland and have joined the club on their pre-season tour.

Swift deal for Manquillo

Throughout the window, Newcastle's transfer dealings have been drawn out and at times complicated.

Florian Lejeune's move from Eibar took weeks to complete after the clubs failed to agree on the terms of the transfer. However, the Manquillo deal has surprised the fans and media alike, due to speed of the move.

The Spaniard, who underwhelmed at Sunderland last year, has joined the Magpies on a permanent deal after three successive loan deals away from Atletico Madrid.

Murphy over the line

As well as Manquillo, Norwich City's Murphy has also joined up with the side and passed a medical at Carlton House in Ireland.

The winger joins from the Championship outfit for a fee of £12m. He will replace Yoan Gouffran, who has left for Turkish side Goztepe SK.

The 22-year-old is a product of Norwich's academy and only signed a new contract in November.

Benitez looking forward

The arrival of the pair will no doubt please boss Rafa Benitez, who has reportedly been unhappy at the lack of progress in the transfer market this summer.

The Spaniard called out owner Mike Ashley earlier this week, claiming he hoped the promises he had been made would be kept.

The United hierarchy will need to keep the signings coming if they are to keep Benitez in his buoyant mood.