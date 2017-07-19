DeAndre Yedlin credits Newcastle United's togetherness

Image Credit: Getty Images / Serena Taylor

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin has praised the squad’s togetherness and unity as they prepare to welcome Jacob Murphy and Javier Manquillo to the club.

Yedlin believes the pair will fit right in as they join up with the squad at the clubs training camp in Ireland.

Happy to be part of such a tight-knit group

The USA international only joined Newcastle last summer but admits he feels it is the best togetherness he has had in a team.

“It’s a continuation of last year in terms of togetherness,” he added.

Murphy and Manquillo will take the number of United’s summer recruits to four following the permanent signing of Christian Atsu and the acquisition of Florian Lejeune from Eibar.

Yedlin revealed he is happy to see new faces come into the squad.

“Whoever is new that comes in we welcome the and they’ll be part of the group as well.”

Unusual pre-season

Despite having a shorter break than most of his teammates due to international commitments, Yedlin has looked to be in great form during training and it is clear his fitness levels are not an issue.

The 24-year-old described his pre-season as “interesting”.

“I had World Cup qualifiers and it’s been interesting to balance my time, but I think I have managed well,” revealed the defender.

Yedlin admits “it is good to be back” and is enjoying the clubs stint in Ireland.

“There’s great facilities and the weather has been good,” said the right-back.

The Magpies will face Preston North End on Saturday in their second game of pre-season and Yedlin will be hoping to get some game time having missed the game against Hearts.