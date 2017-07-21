Daryl Murphy joins Nottingham Forest

(Photo: GettyImages/ Serena Taylor)

Daryl Murphy has returned to the Championship, signing for Nottingham Forest.

The Irishman was told by Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez that he was free to leave St James’ Park this summer.

Murphy was signed by the Magpies last summer as part of the club’s bid to make an instant return to the Premier League.

Newcastle achieved that by going up as champions which meant Murphy was surplus to requirements on Tyneside ahead of the new season.

Quick turnaround

Despite revealing last month that Benitez was listening to offers, Murphy spoke only a few days ago saying he was ready to fight for his top-flight place.

The 34-year-old told the ChronicleLive he was hopeful, though admitted I’d be tough to win his place.

Murphy said: “Hopefully. That was always the plan when I signed but I know it is going to be tough here to get into the team.

“I just have to wait and see what happens. No matter what level you are at you want to play at the highest level you can."

Before adding: "I’m no different to anybody else. I want to play at the highest level against the best players. If I get a chance to do that then brilliant.”

Top professional

The former Sunderland striker leaves St James’ Park with the best wishes of Newcastle supporters.

Some fans’ eyebrows were raised when they saw that a former Mackem, though that was quickly forgotten about.

Murphy signed a two-year-deal with the Magpies and instantly became a popular figure. Despite being restricted to just seven league starts, the Irishman remained professional and dignified and waited for his chance.

When his chance did come, he did not shy away. His limited starts still saw him net an impressive five goals – strikes against Brentford United and Huddersfield Town proving to vital in United’s promotion push.

Murphy was under no illusions that he’d be a first-team starter in the Premier League but still gave his all to the United’s promotion challenge.

The Geordie-faithful will remain ever-grateful for Murphy’s involvement and present their utmost confidence that he will be a great capture for Nottingham Forest.