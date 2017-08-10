Newcastle United close to signing Kenedy on loan deal

(Image: GettyImages/ Greg Baker)

Newcastle United are close to announcing the loan signing of Kenedy from Chelsea.

The 21-year-old will join Rafael Benitez' squad with a point to prove. Kenedy had an unsuccessful loan spell at Watford last season and has done himself no favours in pre-season with the Blues.

Benitez will hope he can help change Kenedy's fortunes so he can bolster a Magpies squad that currently looks to be lacking quality.

Career to date

The left-sided Brazillian was signed by Jose Mourinho from Fluminense in 2015 and carried bags of ability. With hopes of becoming a huge talent, Mourinho included the promising then 19-year-old into his first-team plans from the off.

Kennedy featured eight times under Mourinho, a run of fixtures that included his first goal in a 4-1 League Cup win over Walsall. However, as Kenedy aimed to establish himself in the senior set-up, Mourinho was sacked in December 2015, just seven months after leading Chelsea to the Premier League title.

Though thankfully for Kenedy, Guus Hiddink took the reigns at Stamford Bridge and his input did not suffer. His appearance tally improved by a further 12 games as he ended his debut season with a steady 20 appearances to his name.

However, his promising start was not matched in his second season. Antonio Conte took over and made the decision to loan Kenedy out to top flight rivals Watford.

The Hornets were seemingly set to hand Kenedy a frequent crack at Premier League football but an injury in his first game against Burnley meant he returned to Chelsea before Christmas.

Kenedy returned to full fitness in January but could only force his way into the first-team on two occasions. His first came in a 4-0 FA Cup win over Brentford United and a 4-3 over Watford.

Controversial figure

While Kenedy's ability is yet to be questioned, his attitude has seemingly delayed his progress.

Injuries limited his involvement last season, but an incident in pre-season involving comments made about China resulted in the Brazillian having to make a formal apologising, damaging his chances of being taken seriously by Conte.

But if anyone is able to get the best out of Kenedy, Benitez will fancy his chances.

It has been a frustrating window for the Spaniard, who on several occasions has voiced his discontent having missed out on a number of targets.

The 57-year-old has a job on his hands with Newcastle this season. If Benitez had secured the players he wanted, a risk on Kenedy might not have been even contemplated taking.