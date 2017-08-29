Which players could Newcastle United sign before Thursday’s deadline?

The final few days of the transfer window are fast approaching with Rafael Benitez’ Newcastle United eager to recruit.

Benitez side bagged their first win of the season against West Ham United on Saturday but the urge for signings is still to be forgotten about.

Speculation is rising around West Ham’s admiration of Benitez with Slaven Bilic’s job under threat. Perhaps no additions will trigger the Spaniard to depart Tyneside.

Funds must be generated if the Magpies are to make any late additions to their squad, with the sale of players such as Grant Hanley, Achraf Lazaar, Aleksander Mitrovic and last season’s top-scorer Dwight Gayle rumoured to be a way of raising immediate funds.

Here’s a list player who could be on their way to St James’ Park before Thursday’s deadline:

Dennis Praet

United representatives were spotted in the stands at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris watching the 23-year-old when he starred in Sampdoria's 2-1 win over Benevento.

It was reported last week that the Magpies were set to open talks with the Serie A club, though their £15million+ asking price proved a stumbling block.

If Benitez can raise funds from outgoings over the next few days, Newcastle might revisit a deal for the winger.

Loic Remy

Benitez has reportedly been in talks with Chelsea about the possibility of bringing Remy back to St James’ Park on another season-long loan deal.

The 30-year-old impressed in his previous spell at the club – scoring 14 goals in 26 games for the Magpies during the 2013/14 season.

Although Newcastle supporters may hold a grudge for Remy’s moves to QPR and Chelsea, it may certainly be a signing that would be welcomed if he can produce a successful spell similar to his last.

Kenedy

A loan deal for the Chelsea man earlier this month was speculated to be imminent, but it hasn’t turned out that way.

Due to manager Antonio Conte’s desire to bolster his squad's depth, Kenedy has been told he must remain at Stamford Bridge due to Conte’s struggles in the transfer market.

However, the expected arrival of Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may pave open a move to Tyneside for the 21-year-old winger.

Divock Origi

Origi has been linked with a loan move away from Liverpool, with Newcastle’s man popping up alongside a host of other clubs – including Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

Ligue 1 clubs Marseille and Monaco have said to have tabled bids that would see him move back to France on a permanent basis, though it is believed Origi prefers to stay in England and wants to prove himself in the top-flight.

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey and Jeroen Zoet

Benitez search for a goalkeeper has been highlighted all summer, and that remains the case in the final days of the transfer window.

ChronicleLive revealed keeper Hennessey was on a list of names that Newcastle were considering. PSV’s Zoet has also been mentioned in other reports. A cash sum would be required to Palace and PSV respectively, however, it has been reported that United are willing to include Tim Krul in a deal, but only for Zoet.