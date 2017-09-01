Deadline day round-up: Benítez left frustrated as Newcastle United fail to bring in any players

Benítez has made no secret of his frustration regarding Newcastle's activity during this transfer window. (Photo: Serena Taylor / Getty Images)

Newcastle United finished their transfer window on a frustrating note as the club failed to sign any players on deadline day.

The Magpies were targeting to bring at least four players before the August 31 deadline, which included a goalkeeper, striker and a left-back.

The day begun with rumours linking Newcastle with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, Arsenal forward Lucas Pérez and Southampton left-back Matt Targett.

By the end of the day, it was evident that none of those deals will go through except Targett, who was ready to move to St. James’ Park, but the deal apparently fell through because Newcastle wanted a one-year loan deal, whereas the player wanted to come to the North-East for just six months.

Krul and Lazaar leave St. James’ Park

Earlier, owner Mike Ashley informed Rafael Benítez that he will have to let go some of the players before signing any new ones, and the Spaniard managed to let three players leave on the final day included Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion, and sold left-back Achraf Lazaar to Serie A outfit Benevento.

Gayle stays after Pérez refused Newcastle

Striker Dwight Gayle’s career at Newcastle looked all but over as Championship side Fulham made a £15million bid for the player on the final day of transfer window.

However, the deal collapsed as the Magpies approach for Pérez fell through after the player himself rejected a proposed move to St. James' Park, opting to join La Liga side and boyhood club Deportivo de La Coruña instead.

After a disappointment transfer window, where the club net spending was mere £12m, manager Benítez future at the club remains uncertain to say the least, more so after Slaven Bilić’s time at the London Stadium is under consideration after West Ham’s three consecutive Premier League defeats.