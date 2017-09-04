Injury ruined Newcastle United's chances of signing Abel Hernández, reveals agent

(Image: GettyImages/ Richard Sellers)

Newcastle United were interested in Hull City’s Abel Hernández, but the striker’s early season injury prevented a move to Tyneside, the striker's agent has revealed.

The Uruguayan ruptured his Achilles just a few games into the season, which will keep him out of action for at least six months.

Hernández had been keen on a move away from the KCOM Stadium, and Newcastle were set to battle it out with Birmingham City and Aston Villa for his signature.

Agent talks

Pablo Bentancur, Hernández’ agent said: “He had an important market, strong interest from Aston Villa and Birmingham, they wanted him at all costs, and there was also a chance to go to Newcastle.”

“It’s a bad thing, but football is the way it is, Abel has strength and is young, he will be back.”

Dreams of playing in black and white

When Hernandez was linked with a move away from Palermo in 2014, the 27-year-old made a surprising choice when asked who he’d like to join.

The striker was quoted by Gazzetta dello Sports putting Newcastle’s name in the same sentence as Spanish Giants Real Madrid and Atlático Madrid.

He said: “I dream of Newcastle, Real [Madrid] and Atletico [Madrid] for the future.”

Movement in the striking department

If a move for Hernández was to have materialised, Newcastle supporters may have seen the last of either Dwight Gayle or Aleksander Mitrović.

Rafael Benítez did add Joselu to his attacking options, however the 57-year-old made no qualms about wanting to add another striker to his ranks.

Reports surrounding the final days of the transfer market told how Benítez was ready to sell last season’s top scorer Gayle if a suitable and better replacement became available. It is believed Benítez has concerns over the forward’s long-term fitness.

Mitrović was also linked with a move away from St James’ Park, though seemingly just on loan, leaving Gayle identified as the man to generate late funds.

Perhaps the addition of Hernández would have shaken up the striker department.