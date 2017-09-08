Newcastle United announce sleeve sponsor with MRF Tyres (photo: GettyImages / S Taylor)

Newcastle United have announced that Madras Rubber Factory Limited (MRF) are the club’s new sleeve sponsor for the 2017/18 season.

MRF Tyres red logo will feature on the left sleeve of United’s home, away, third and goalkeeper tops, while the Premier League logo remains on the right sleeve.

The new sleeve sponsor will be on display when Newcastle travel to Swansea City on Sunday.

First sleeve sponsorship deal

The Premier League granted permission for its club to seek sleeve sponsorship deals for the first time this season, and the Magpies have taken full advantage of that.

It’s a historic year to be involved with Newcastle as they celebrate their 125th anniversary after being formed in 1892.

MRF is the largest manufacturer of tyres in India as well as trending in treads, tubes, conveyor belts and toys and paint.

The Indian company are now strongly publishing their brand in England’s top-flight with West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion also featuring MRF Tyres on their sleeve.

Both parties delighted and thrilled

Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley told NUFC.co.uk he is “delighted to welcome MRF as the club’s first shirt sleeve partner.”

Charnley furthered his delight by saying: “MRF is a hugely respected global brand and a market leader in a territory where a passion for football is continuing to grow.

“The partnership is a great fit for Newcastle United,” said Charnley. He also looks forward building” the Magpies’ “relationship and assisting MRF in growth both domestically and internationally.”

Koshy K Varghese, MRF’s executive vice-president of marketing, said: “We are thrilled to join Newcastle United at an important time in the club’s history.”

He added: “To be the club’s first shirt sleeve partner in its 125th anniversary year is a huge honour and we’re proud to be part of a one-club city. We are extremely excited for the Premier League season ahead.”