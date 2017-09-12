Jamaal Lascelles optimistic about campaign following Swansea win

Photo: Getty/Athena Pictures.

Newcastle United young captain Jamaal Lascelles is optimistic about his team’s campaign after their impressive win against Swansea City at the weekend.

The victory came on the back of an impressive performance against West Ham United, where the Magpies thrashed Slavic Bilic’s men 3-0 at St. James’s Park.

Lascelles boosted by Swansea display

While talking to the media, the 23-year-old said believes his team will do fine if they manage to repeat the performance they did at the Liberty Stadium.

“If we play like this every week, we will do well,” said Lascelles. “We know will be hard to beat back home, so it is down to us to bring it every week.”

Lascelles, who was awarded man of the match for his heroics at the back and scoring the only goal of the game, reveals the reason of his effectiveness on Matt Ritchies corner by saying that: “They [Swansea] mark zonally and I would always prefer to go in against that. With Ritchie’s deliveries, it was just down to me to put it in the back of the net and in this game and I did.”

The result was a welcome one for the Magpies, especially after a disastrous campaign two seasons ago, where the team managed to win just two matches away from home during the whole campaign.

Benitez impact key for Newcastle

The result became even more impressive for the visitors, as they were without manager Rafael Benítez, who stayed at home to recover from hernia operation.

Lascelles reveals that the Spaniard called him on the morning of the game and gave him a special message. “The manager rang me this morning and told me to make sure the boys were on it.”

The win saw the Toon Army climbed to 10th spot in the league table, and they now face high-flying Stoke City next weekend.