Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Preview: Magpies look to convert two consecutive draws into win

Newcastle United host Crystal Palace hoping to stretch their unbeaten run to three matches by picking up three points.

Following Palace’s shock first win and goals of the season against champions Chelsea last weekend, it is unknown what Roy Hodgson side will turn up.

It becomes an extra tricky contest to call, but it is Newcastle’s job to deflate the Seagulls again by taking full advantage of the hard work shown in their two creditable successive draws.

Positivity and excitement is oozing round St James’ Park at the moment due to the recent takeover talk, and the Geordie-faithful will be hoping that conspires onto the pitch.

A win for Rafael Benitez' men could move them up to as far as sixth.

Team News

Dwight Gayle could miss the visit of his former club after struggling with an injury when he came on against Southampton last weekend.

Paul Dummett and Massadio Haidara remain on the sideline with an unknown return date.

Midfielder Isaac Hayden will have to tend carefully if he plays features as he a booking away from a one-match suspension.

Andros Townsend returns to St James’ Park for the first time since he left for Palace when the Magpies prepared for the Championship.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns to the Palace squad after sitting out of their win over his parent club Chelsea.

Wayne Hennessy is available again after recovering from a calf injury.

Strikers Christian Benteke and Connor Whickham remain out for the foreseeable future with knee injuries.

A resurged Palace?

After setting an unwanted Premier League record for the worst start to a season made by any club, the Seagulls were relieved to see off Chelsea 2-1.

Palace’s win against the reigning champions gives them something to build on with everything now pointing towards the Seagulls going on a solid run.

Hodgson and his players will be encouraged by the fact they are only five points off 17th placed Stoke City, and just three points off third bottom Leicester City.

The records point massively in the Magpies favour

The last time Newcastle lost a fixture to Crystal Palace on Tyneside came in 1998 in a 2-1 defeat.

Since then, United have only lost once to Palace – which came in a 5-1 defeat at Selhurst Park last season – their heaviest defeat against the Seagulls.

Before that, United were on an 11-game unbeaten run against Palace, including eight wins and three draws.

Overall, in 41 meetings between the two sides, Newcastle have won 25, drawn seven and lost nine.

Likely line-ups

Benitez is likely to make just one change from the side that drew at St Mary's with Mikel Merino coming in for Hayden.

Palace could remain unchanged from their win over Chelsea, though may be tempted to bring Loftus-Cheek back into the line-up.

Newcastle: Rob Elliot, DeAndre Yedlin, Jamaal Lascelles. Florian Lejeune, Javier Manquillo, Jonjo Shelvey, Merino, Christian Atsu, Matt Ritchie, Ayoze Perez, Joselu

Palace: Julian Speroni, Joel Ward, Scott Dann, Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt, James McArthur, Yohan Cabaye, Luka Milivojević, Jeffrey Schlupp, Townsend, Wilfred Zaha