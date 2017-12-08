Newcastle United vs Leicester City Preview: Toon looking to end torrid run against flying Foxes

Above: Jamaal Lascelles battling with Shinji Okazaki during the 1-0 defeat to Leicester City back in March 2016 | Photo: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

​Fans of Newcastle United will be desperate to get the 'Rafalution' back underway Saturday tea time, as they look to secure their first three points in six matches when they welcome the Leicester City to Tyneside.

Embed from Getty Images

Desperately need to get back on the right track

It was a good start to the Championship winners' return to the English top-flight in the upper regions of the league, but they will be desperate to pull out of their tail spin towards the basement of the table.

The talk on Tyneside has centred around the possible takeover of The Magpies, but they have failed to win since the triumph over Crystal Palace back in October with their only points coming in the 2-2 draw with West Brom.

Optimism of getting back on track was low last week as they travelled to take on Chelsea; it started well with Dwight Gayle giving them an early lead but goals from Eden Hazard and Álvaro Morata saw them defeated 3-1.

It is going to be a tough festive period for The Magpies with both Arsenal and league leaders Manchester City coming up, and the visit of The Foxes will be seen as a prime opportunity to get points back on the board.

Embed from Getty Images

Looking to keep the Puel revolution going

However Newcastle will be coming up against a Leicester side that has continued its rejuvenation process, and will look to continue their rise under the management of Claude Puel.

Leicester's poor start to the campaign saw the axe wielded over Craig Shakespeare and the former Southampton man being brought in as his replacement, and life for Puel has started well with the 2-0 defeat to Pep Guardiola's men the only blemish on an otherwise unbeaten record.

Their form continued last weekend as a single goal from Demarai Gray gave them a 1-0 win over fellow in-form side Burnley. Like their imminent opponents, Leicester face a tough festive period and they will be desperate to get some points on the board ahead of the festive rush.

Embed from Getty Images

Team news

Rafael Benítez has been handed a major boost ahead of Saturday's clash with the return of captain Jamaal Lascelles, the skipper has been missing for the last four matches with a foot injury but is expected to return along with Christian Atsu who has managed to shake off a groin issue.

Paul Dummett will once again be missing after picking up a hamstring injury on the opening day of the campaign, but he however stepped up his recovery with a run out for the U23's.

Puel will be boosted by no new injury concerns ahead of the trip to the North East, Gray will be looking to keep his place following his winner last week but Robert Huth (ankle) and Matty James (Achilles) remain out.

Newcastle United will host Leicester City at St James Park on Saturday, December 9 with kick-off at 5:30pm GMT.