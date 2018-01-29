Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge opts for West Brom loan move over Newcastle United

(Image: GettyImages/ John Powell)

Newcastle United's search for a striker has taken another blow after they failed to lure Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge to St James’ Park.

Rafael Benítez has made the striking position his number one priority to strengthen in this January transfer window but the chances of that are becoming increasingly unlikely.

Strong reports have claimed this is the second most senior target the Magpies have missed out after seeing two bids rejected for Feyenoord’s Nicolai Jørgensen.

Excitement quickly turning to frustration

On Monday morning the news broke that Newcastle had submitted an enquiry about possibly taking the England international on loan.

Further sources then claimed that Toon officials were expecting Sturridge to travel to the North East for a medical later in the afternoon.

However, those reports were quickly dismissed as it emerged it was fellow top-flight outfit West Brom who had won the race for the 28-year-old’s signature.

Sturridge’s decision to link up with former Magpies boss Alan Pardew was said to be down to family reasons with the striker’s family from the Midlands.

Another target gone

Despite sitting just one point above the relegation zone, the Magpies have again chosen to gamble with the lack of recruitment.

Kenedy’s loan move from Chelsea’s stands as United’s only incoming transfer. And with less than two days of the transfer market remaining, he looks to be the only addition this month.

Benítez has highlighted to the club’s hierarchy his side’s desperation for goals – earlier identifying Jørgensen as the answer.

But once again under Mike Ashley’s tenure, the club has failed in their attempt to haggle the asking price, with Newcastle offering below the Dutch side’s £20 million asking price.

Feyenoord grew so frustrated with Newcastle’s negotiations that they called off the deal at 6pm on Tuesday evening.

The club had a sniff that the Jørgensen deal was almost dead in the water so identified Sturridge as an alternative target.

But, again, it is a similar story for the Magpies supporters and Benítez, who will be left to fight for survival with the firepower of Joselu, Dwight Gayle and Aleksander Mitrović.