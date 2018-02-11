Newcastle United vs Manchester United team news: Martin Dúbravka makes Newcastle debut in United clash

Above: The teams have been announced for the clash between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park | Photo: Getty Images/Serena Taylor - Newcastle United FC

Newcastle United have handed a debut to goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka, as they prepare to take on Manchester United in the Premier League (2:15pm kick-off).

Newcastle United have made two changes from last Sunday's 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace, with the goalkeeper coming in for his debut following his deadline day move.

The other move comes in Florian Lejeune in place of Ciaran Clark who picked up an injury at Selhurst Park. However, there is still no place for new striker Islam Slimani, who remains injured.

José Mourinho has made four changes to his from last Saturday's 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town, with the big inclusion being the return of Paul Pogba.

The club's most-expensive signing was dropped to the bench last week in place of Scott Mctominay, following a disagreement with Mourinho during the midweek defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Pogba comes in place of McTominay while Phil Jones, Ashley Young and Anthony Martial come in for Juan Mata, Luke Shaw, and Marcos Rojo

Newest star signing Alexis Sánchez maintains his position in the side, having opened his account last week with his strike against David Wanger's men.

Newcastle United starting XI: ​Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Lejeune, Yedlin, Shelvey, Kenedy, Diame, Perez, Ritchie, Gayle.

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Young, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Martial, Sanchez, Lukaku.

Newcastle United substitutes: ​Darlow, Murphy, Hayden, Manquillo, Joselu, Merino, Atsu.

Manchester United substitutes: ​Romero, Lindelof, Rojo, Mata, Carrick, Shaw, McTominay.