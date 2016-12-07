Oriol Romeu believes Southampton can "bounce back"

Romeu in action against Liverpool earlier this season / Getty Images / Bryn Lennon

Southampton have to find some consistency to be able to compete on all fronts this season says midfielder Oriol Romeu.

The Saints can seal qualification for the knockout stages in the Europa League with just a point needed against Israeli side Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

They go into the game off the back of a 3-0 thrashing away to relegation threatened Crystal Palace.

Romeu said: “When you get regularity things will go better and the team will go higher in the league.”

Romeu hoping Saints can advance in Europe

The Spaniard also said that they need to find the consistency away from home if they “want to advance in all competitions.”

The performance at Selhurst Park was the worst performance under Claude Puel since his arrival in the summer.

Romeu is confident that the will bounce back into the fine form they were in, after the New Year and take some scalps along the way, as they have already took Inter Milan.

The tough-tackling Spaniard said: “This season we’ve had one or two defeats already. We came back from them, so we’ll just have to do it again."

Saints blew the chance to secure their place in the next round by losing 1-0 at Czech side Sparta Prague two weeks ago, but the midfielder said: “We just have to go again on Thursday.”

Nothing but victory

Even though a goalless draw will be enough to ensure progress from the group, Romeu has his sights set on victory.

“We have to win. We have to prove that we’re there. With our fans we will have an amazing job and we’re going to all enjoy it,” said Romeu.

Saints hope to welcome back Serbia winger Dusan Tadic, who returned to training last week wearing a protective mask after breaking his nose in two places against Wales last month.