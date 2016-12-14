James Ward-Prowse asks fans to "support the team"

Ward Prowse wants fans to stick with it. Photo: Getty/ Catherine Ivill AMA

James Ward-Prowse tells Southampton fans to stick with team and show support after an inconsistent few weeks on the South Coast.

Saints climbed to 10th in the table with a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, but a 3-0 thrashing to strugglers Crystal Palace and being knocked out of the Europa League after a draw with Hapoel Beer Sheva has darkened the cloud over St Mary's.

It was Sofiane Boufal who’s second-half wonder strike that gave the Saints a victory that they so crucially needed, but despite that there was still jeers from the crowd after a disappointing performance

Hard graft ahead

Southampton must have upset the fixture god’s as they now face four games against the sides that sit directly above and below them in the table, with games against Liverpool in between in the EFL Cup.

Ward-Prowse in action against Inter Milan. Photo: Pacific Press

Wednesday’s trip to Stoke is followed by games against Bournemouth, Tottenham, West Brom and Everton and Ward-Prowse says its “time for everyone to pull together and stick together.”

The academy graduate who knows all about the clubs ethics has said “the club is all about unity and togetherness” and that’s what they have to do through the good and the bad times.

Lucky escape

It all could have been different if Viktor Fischer was able to convert his chance when clean through and one on one with Fraser Forster but he was unable to do so.

That made the home crowed anxious and the players noticed: “I heard groans from the home fans and we knew we needed to improve,” said Ward Prowse, but Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Forshaw also echoed the comment.