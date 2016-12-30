Jose Fonte and Virgil van Dijk set to remain at Southampton beyond January, says Claude Puel

Photo by Catherine Ivill/AMA - via Getty Images

Captain Jose Fonte and Virgil van Dijk are to stay St Mary’s until at least the end of the season according to gaffer Claude Puel, after huge amounts of transfer speculation for the pair.

The centre-half pairing have established themselves as one of the Premier League’s best this season with some fine performances and mustering seven clean sheets between them.

No-way Jose

Captain Fonte was rumoured about a potential exit from the South Coast in the summer after winning the 2016 European Championships with his native Portugal in France earlier this year.

Dutchman Van Dijk started this year in fine form and hasn’t looked back since and has been one of the standout players of this season, which has attracted the big clubs from across Europe.

Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Liverpool are just some of the clubs who have shown interest in Van Dijk but the boss has confirmed they won’t leave next month.

Van Dijk netting the opener in the 4-1 defeat to Spurs. | Photo via Getty Images

The Frenchman slapped down rumours with his comments and also said “how important” it is for them to stay and have a good attitude and improve “our position in the table.”

“Virgil is a very important player for us and he will stay here,” he added.

He said that both parties in the Van Dijk situation are happy with the outcome as it’s not an “idea to sell” on the manager's behalf and the centre-back does not “view to leave” in January.

Belated Present

Van Dijk was voted Saints Player of the Year for 2016 in an online poll for fans earlier in the week, so this is a Christmas bonus for fans.

"Jose’s situation is a little peculiar but he is contracted with Southampton,” asserted the boss.

Fonte earlier this season. Photo by James Baylis/AMA via Getty Images

He did not continue on the situation regarding the Euro 2016 winner apart from confirming he won’t be leaving.

The pair shipped four goals against Spurs in their worst performance yet but hope to get back on track with a clean sheet and a win against West Brom at home tomorrow after a rather short turn around.