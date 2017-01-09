Saints linked with Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty

Southampton are in the frame to sign out of favour Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho.

The 26-year-old is yet to feature for the Reds this season, after falling out of favour with manager Jurgen Klopp and a move away from Anfield is looking highly likely.

Exit more than likely

After being stuck in the reserves since the return of the Premier League, Sakho and Liverpool will both be hopeful of securing a permanent move before the end of the month.

However, the lack of match practice may scupper potential moves. The Frenchman missed the latter stages of last season also, after being charged with doping offences.

Puel not ruling anything out

Puel was asked about a potential move for his fellow countryman and was not ruling anything out but also not giving anything away.

The 55-year-old said he was aware of the "possibilities and opportunities." He also added,"If a player will come to Southampton it is a player who can do good work and bring a strong level to the squad.”

Sakho would be a good replacement for Saints captain Jose Fonte, who handed in a transfer request last week. Puel has said Fonte is unlikely to feature in Southampton's clash with Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

Stiff competition

Despite Liverpool putting a £20m price tag on Sakho, there has been a lot of teams expressing an interest in signing the player before the month is out.

Galatasaray and Sevilla have both spoke of their interest in Sakho, with the latter being able to offer him European football between now and the end of the season.

Bournemouth are also said to interested after Chelsea recalled defender Nathan Ake. Reports suggesting Sakho would prefer to remain in England's top flight mean the two Premier League clubs are in a strong position to make an offer.