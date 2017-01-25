Oriol Romeu signs new Saints deal

Oriel Romeu signs new Saints deal. Photo: Getty/Catherine Ivill

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has signed a new contract with the club, extending his stay until 2021.

The player becomes the second squad member in a number of days to sign a new deal, after Josh Sims put pen to paper earlier this week.

Romeu positive

Speaking after signing his new deal, Romeu said, “Ever since I came here I have felt very, very good. Everything has been positive for me."

Praising his own ability, the 25-year-old went on to say, "I have developed myself and been getting better every day." Before adding, “Looking forward, it’s a good thing for me, but hopefully there will be more to come and nice experiences to go through.”

Romeu has featured 30 times already for the South Coast outfit this season.

Reed delighted

Executive Director of Football, Les Reed, was once again present to give his take on the deal, praising the player by saying, “We’re confident he will continue to build on what has been an impressive 18 months since he joined us from Chelsea."

The former Charlton manager went on to say, “Since arriving at the club, Oriol has worked extremely hard to establish himself as an integral part of the team."

Reed concluded by saying, “At the age of 25, Oriol still has the capacity to develop and progress as an individual."

Replacing Wanyama

Since arriving 18 months ago, Romeu has played a big role in the side, never more so than this season.

The former Chelsea man has been a regular in the starting line-up and has impressed fans with solid performances. The news that he has committed his future to the side will excite Saints fans, in what has been a quiet transfer window.

Romeu has been the perfect replacement for Victor Wanyama, who left in the Summer.