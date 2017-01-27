Liebherr: Potential Chinese investment nothing to worry about

Liebherr has assured Saints fans that Chinese investors will not damage the club. Photo: Getty.

Southampton owner Katharina Liebherr has quelled fears on the South Coast over the prospect of Chinese business Lander Holdings buying a share of the club.

In an open letter to the Saints faithful, Liebherr explained how she will tread carefully should new investment come in, and that Southampton would only reap the benefits if the purchase does happen.

New ownership not welcomed by fans

As Southampton fans woke up on Thursday morning, it seemed everything was right in the world. The night before, Claude Puel's men produced their best performance of the season, defeating the mighty Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield in their EFL Cup semi-final second leg, booking their place at Wembley.

However that morning, the news that Chinese company Lander Holdings had bought a stake in the club put an ever so slight dampener on the historic achievement. Since the dark days of administration in 2009, Southampton has been the perfect blueprint of how to run both a football club and a business, with great success and great profits being constantly churned out ever since.

Southampton's incredible victory of Liverpool was somewhat marred by the news of new ownership. Photo: Getty.

Yet although the club soon confirmed that Lander Holdings had not in fact officially become shareholders, panic began to arise that the "Southampton way" of backing youth players, sensible transfer policy and a quiet but clear ambition to continue improving could become tarnished in the near future.

While the Chinese sports development company would not own a majority in the club, many fear that this foreign investment would end the Saints' recent success, on and off the pitch.

Big fuss about nothing

The club responded to fans' concerns immediately, with owner Katharina Liebherr addressing the situation in an open letter. She acknowledged that "we need to keep moving forward and look to new markets for commercial growth" but assured that "progression and success" is the "main focus of any possible partnership".

Southampton will only accept investment that benefits them, with potential buyers having to "clear multiple approvals and fulfil strict criteria before being confirmed", confirming that if Lander Sports do become associated with the club, they will have the best intentions of the Saints in mind.

A refreshing approach

With gap between the fans and the owners of a club widening consistently in 21st century football, Liebherr's honest and sincere letter is also re-assuring for everyone around St Mary's in itself.

Liebherr stated that she "cannot thank you [the fans] enough for the continued support" and she is "so proud to think we will soon be experiencing a major final together at Wembley."

Southampton have enjoyed sensational success under Liebherr. Photo: Getty.

The Swiss businesswomen inherited the club after the death of her father Markus in 2010, and has been directed responsible for their remarkable rise up the English football ladder. With these genuine comments, it is clear Southampton is in safe hands, with or without Chinese investment.