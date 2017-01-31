Southampton closing on transfer of Manolo Gabbiadini

Claude Puel, Manager of Southampton catches the ball

Southampton has agreed on a fee of around £14m for Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini and are close to finalising the deal.

The Saints have patiently negotiated with Napoli this last month for the forward with the finishing touches almost completed.

Almost a done deal

Although Saints would have waited until the summer for the signature of the 25-year-old player, the deal now would be a bonus.

The deal between the player and Claude Puel's side was agreed last week. However, the fee and the sell-on clause has proved to be tricky.

However, both clubs seem to have come to an agreement, according to sources the contract is understood to be a four-and-a-half-year deal with the option for an extension.

Gabbiadini, who has six caps for Italy, Making his debut for the international squad in a 2-1 friendly loss to England in 2012 and joined Napoli from Sampdoria in 2015 and has scored 15 goals in 55 league appearances.

However, he has been struggling to get into the first team place in the recent weeks and has not made a start since November.

Embed from Getty Images

Adding quality and talent

Gabbiadini is to become the South Coast outfit's third senior forward alongside Jay Rodriguez and Shane Long.

Puel wants to strength his Saints squad with striker Charlie Austin currently unavailable after picking up an injury, as Austin is expected to out for up to three months with a shoulder injury.

While the Saints are currently in talks with investment from China and sit comfortably in the middle of the Premier League table, fear of a relegation battle has been relinquished.

Although they are unlikely to qualify for Europe, boss Puel is keen to improve his team and to put the off-field negotiations to one side.

With the determination to keep hold of defender Virgil Van Dijk, at the heart of the defence he is off the table for bid, and the club is said to reject any on deadline day.