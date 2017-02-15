Southampton remain confident of signing free agent Martin Caceres

Caceres in action for Juventus against Hellas Verona in January 2016. Photo: Getty / Valerio Pennicino

Southampton might have hoped to have obtained Martin Caceres by now, but even a stalling in the signature of the Uruguayan hasn't dented their belief that the one-time Juventus man will be wearing red and white once March arrives.

Claude Puel's squad will soon travel to Spain for a pre-final training camp, and amidst rumours that La Liga giants Barcelona are interested in his target, the Frenchman will be wishing Caceres isn't planning on staying in the country for the foreseeable future.

As it stands, the versatile defender's unfortunate forced return to home in Uruguay - following the devastating news of his brother's passing - has put the deal on hold.

Out of respect for Caceres and his family, time for grievance became the more apparent reaction - as opposed to announcing differing headlines of a fresh contract.

Rest for the wicked

With such a large pause in play prior to Saints' paramount final, Puel made the decision to firstly give his players a four-day break - a result of their impressive 4-0 slaughter of Sunderland.

But a short-lived break will meet its end with a wealth of highly-extreme training sessions in sunny Spain, beginning this Friday.

Southampton's coaching staff will look to make the most of daily double-bouts on the practice pitches. It is Puel's ambition to ready the side mentally alongside being in peak physical condition.

Although, the side's calm and composed semi-final displays versus Liverpool showed a capable victor for the entire EFL Cup. Performing on the biggest stage for a chance at European football in just a singular game is a pressure not known by the majority of this Saints squad.

Martin's match fitness

Even if Caceres is signed within time to allow him to join up with his new teammates on the plan come Friday, his fitness will surely be a concern - most likely leaving him unavailable for Saints' tie under the Wembley arch with Manchester United.

Puel will instead use the time abroad to evaluate his supposed new centre-back, perhaps even finding injury concerns - having only participated in around 30 league games since the start of the 2013-14 Serie A season - that have left the 29-year-old without a club.