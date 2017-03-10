Gabbiadini wins PFA Fans’ Player of the Month

Gabbiadini in fine form. (Source:Getty)

Manolo Gabbiadini has been named as the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month for February in the Premier League.

Supporters voted in their thousands for the striker to win the award after an incredible first month on the South Coast.

Gabbiadini scored three goals in just his first two Premier League games, and scoring twice at Wembley in the EFL Cup Final.

Royal Hierarchy

The Italian sat above some big names in the final results, with Spurs Harry Kane, Everton’s Romelu Lukaku and Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus all below him.

Gabbiadini ran away with the polls in the end, winning by a staggering a huge 40 percent of the votes. He will be presented with his awarded in the upcoming weeks.

Who knows?

The month could have been even better for the striker if his perfectly fine goal wasn’t ruled for offside in the EFL Cup Final when the game was still 0-0 then, maybe his first winners medal may have beckoned.

Gabbiadini, who is the first Saints player ever to win the award since it started at the beginning of 2014/15, will be presented with his award in the coming weeks.

The 25-year-old has carried on that form in March, scoring his sixth goal in four starts in Saints' 4-3 win at Watford last weekend.