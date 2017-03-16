Analysis: Where do the points lie in Southampton's next three fixtures? Photo: Getty/Ian Walton

Southampton have only played three league fixtures since the start of February but the games are coming thick and fast in the next couple of weeks, as the season reaches its conclusion.

The Saints have won their last two league fixtures and almost beat Manchester United to lift the EFL Cup. But how many points can they expect from their next three outings?

High flying Spurs

Southampton's return to action could hardly come against a more in-form side. Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur are still in the hunt for a Champions League spot and will be looking to take advantage of their home clash this Sunday.

To add to Southampton's challenge, Spurs have not lost in the league since November when falling to league leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Southampton's last away game resulted in a 4-0 victory but they have struggled on the road in 2017.

Spurs have won seven of their last nine clashes with the South Coast outfit.

Points prediction: 0

Bournemouth's sinking ship

Despite looking clear of the drop at the start of the year, Bournemouth now sit just six points above the relegation places.

An upturn in results of late has given Eddie Howe's men fresh hope of survival but Southampton sit a lot prettier further up the table.

The history books stand Claude Puel's men in good stead, with Southampton winning five of their last six meetings with the Cherries.

Bournemouth are also without a win on the road this year.

Points prediction: 3

Palace scrapping

Another side fighting for their top flight survival is Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace.

The ex-England boss was expected to turn things around at the club upon his arrival but has struggled of late.

Two wins on the spin have revived their hope but with three wins since December, Southampton should be favourites for this clash.

The home advantage should be enough to see the Saints through.

Points prediction: 3