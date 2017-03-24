Redmond wants to finish under-21 career on a high

Redmond wants success with England under-21s this summer. Photo: Getty.

Nathan Redmond wants international glory this summer, when he ends his England under-21 career at the European Championships in Poland.

The Southampton forward made his debut for the senior Three Lions side earlier this week in Germany, but is determined to cap off an impressive England youth record in style.

An incredible defeat

England may have gone down 1-0 in Dortmund on Wednesday, but Redmond would have surely been brimming with pride. At long last, he had a full international cap under his belt.

Coming on as a substitute midway through the second half, Redmond admittedly seemed a little overawed by the situation, and was unable to replicate his fantastic club form of recent weeks. Nevertheless, simply playing in the encounter was enough to make the night a success for the Saint.

With his debut complete, the intimidating world of international football will surely seem less daunting to Redmond, and will have only made him hungrier to get the chance to play for his country again as soon as possible.

Redmond made his full international debut against Germany on Wednesday. Photo: Getty.

Not done yet

While Redmond can now proudly call himself a full international, his most crucial appearance for England in the near future will be for the under-21 side at the upcoming European Championships. Despite being 23 years old, Redmond still just about fits the age bracket, having been 21 when qualification for the tournament began.

After being able to reach the knockout phase at each of his two previous championships, Redmond wants to make it third time lucky, in what will be his final games for the team.

With 34 caps, the second most for the under-21 outfit, Redmond can look back on this stage of his career with plenty of satisfaction individually, but now wants to "get out of the group, push for the knockout stages and get to the final" with his side.

He also highlighted how he and his team-mates "have got aspirations to win something" after knowing "what it's like to lose". England have not won the tournament in over 30 years, meaning success in Poland this summer would be the perfect way for Redmond to bid farewell to his youth career, and give him the confidence to become a regular fixture of the senior side.

Not alone

Redmond is set to have plenty of familiar company this summer, with four of his Southampton team-mates in with a chance of making the trip with him. Midfielder James Ward-Prowse captains the side and, like Redmond, will also want to finish his youth career on a high after making his full international debut in Germany this week.

In addition, defenders Jack Stephens and Sam McQueen have both impressed for the Saints this season, and were named in the latest under-21 squad. Finally, Matt Targett also has an outside shot of making the plane, the Southampton left-back was a regular before a hamstring injury in October, but has fallen down the pecking order after not playing since.

Either way, if England are to be victorious this summer, the performance of this promising Southampton contingent will be vital.