Puel doesn't believe Saints are safe yet

Puel has insisted that Southampton are not yet clear of relegation. Photo: Getty.

Southampton manager Claude Puel is refusing to declare that his side are safe from relegation.

The Saints may sit in the top half of the Premier League table and have a substantial cushion between themselves and the drop zone, but the Frenchman is wary of complacency as the season enters its final quarter.

Gap not that big

Southampton are currently tenth in the Premier League, with another seven teams between them and the relegation zone, but Puel has expressed that "it is important to stay careful", as a few losses on the bounce could drag his side into an unexpected fight for survival.

Although the odds of the Saints playing Championship football are minute, Puel has urged his players to "stay with a good concentration" for the remainder of the campaign.

In the last ten seasons, a side has never needed more than 40 points to maintain their Premier League status meaning that, should this trend continue, Southampton would require just six more points from their final ten games to be absolutely sure of safety. However, Puel's vigilant approach should ensure that the Saints remain on their toes until it is mathematically impossible for them to go down.

Puel is wary of end-of-season complacency. Photo: Getty.

In the balance

While the Saints are not yet clear of relegation, they equally have the opportunity to cement their place in the top half before the season concludes. Southampton are only tenth on goal difference, but with games in hand on those just below them, they are in a good position to hold on to their spot.

The end of this campaign will almost certainly mark the end of Southampton's remarkable record of improving their league position from the previous season six times in succession. Nevertheless, when the burden of European football, a cup final and injuries to key players are taken into consideration, a top ten finish would surely be a success for Puel in his first season on the South Coast.

Tough run-in

In order to hold on to or even improve their current position in the table, Southampton are more than likely going to have to claim a big scalp or two, something they are yet to do in the league so far this season.

The Saints still have to play five out of the current top six, so points are not going to come easy. However, the defiant Puel is not fazed by this daunting stretch of games, stating that "we know its difficult challenge and we like this challenge". If Southampton can pick up perhaps a couple of wins against these big names, then they will surely end an eventful season on a high.