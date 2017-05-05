Liverpool vs Southampton Preview: Saints look to foil Reds' top four push

Liverpool face Southampton on Sunday. Photo: Getty Images/Clive Rose.

Southampton travel up to Merseyside this Sunday for a tasty looking encounter with Liverpool in the Premier League.

Following the Reds' luring of five players away from St Mary's in the past three years, an entertaining rivalry has developed between the two teams. Now, with Jurgen Klopp's men locked in a bloody battle for a Champions League place with Arsenal and the Manchester clubs, there is nothing that the Saints faithful would love more than to help ruin the season of the club that they have come to despise.

The latest reunion

In the past couple of years, the connection between Liverpool and Southampton has become the source of much amusement in the football world.

Since 2014, much of the talent that the Saints have fostered either through their academy or shrewd purchases in the transfer market has been ruthlessly poached by the more attractive Reds.

Rickie Lambert may have come and gone, but Liverpool still possess the services of Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren and Nathaniel Clyne, all of whom were signed from the Saints.

Adam Lallana swapped Southampton for Liverpool in 2014. Photo: Getty.

Unsurprisingly, this constant raiding has ensured that Klopp's side are probably the most unpopular club with the Southampton fans, besides bitter local rivals Portsmouth of course. Consequently, every win now against Sunday's opponents is a memorable one on the South Coast.

Crunch time

Regardless of the history between the two teams, Sunday's game is of paramount importance. After missing out in both of the last two seasons, Liverpool are hell-bent on qualifying for the Champions League this time around, and a win against Claude Puel's outfit would be a giant step towards their goal. However, while Liverpool sit in third, a defeat to the Saints would potentially mean they are no longer in control of their own destiny, as far as the top four is concerned.

Klopp and his side are desperate for top four. Photo: Getty.

Out-of-form Southampton meanwhile have very little to play for; they are currently ninth and will be keen for their mediocre season to be over as quickly as possible. However, motivation isn't likely to be an issue when they are up against Liverpool.

The combination of the connections between the two clubs and the Reds' desperate need for a win means the sides should fight tooth and nail on Sunday. Liverpool need the three points, Southampton just want to annoy them.

Recent Results

The sides have already met on three occasions this season, and it is surprisingly Southampton who have the better record.

The first encounter was a 0-0 stalemate at St Mary's in the league, before the Saints were victorious over two legs in their EFL Cup semi-final, winning each match 1-0.

Clearly, buying another team's best players doesn't guarantee good results against them.

Team News

Despite suffering a dead leg on Monday night against Watford, attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho should be available for Liverpool. Jordan Henderson could also be in line for a place in the squad after a spell on the side-lines. Ex-Saint Sadio Mane is out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Philippe Coutinho should be available. Photo: Getty.

As for the visitors, they will still be without talismanic centre-back Virgil Van Dijk, who also looks set to miss what is left of the campaign with an ankle problem. However, they do not have any fresh injury concerns.

Match Facts

Southampton haven't failed to score away from home since January.

Likewise, Liverpool haven't failed to score at home in the league since last October.

At 11.2%, Southampton have the worst shot conversion rate in the league. Liverpool meanwhile have the fourth highest with 19.2%.